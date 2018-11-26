Eden Hazard drops hints at 2019 Chelsea exit

Eden Hazard has dropped his biggest hint yet he could leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has 18 months remaining on his contract and has been linked with both Real Madrid and Paris St Germain and admits a summer departure from Stamford Bridge is possible.

Hazard himself has played up his interest in joining Real in the past, saying after Belgium’s elimination from the World Cup in Russia that he was considering a move to the Spanish giants who are still looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, following his summer move to Juventus.

“For now I’m staying at Chelsea,” Hazard told Canal Plus. “I have one year left in June. If I don’t extend, it [a move] is possible. I can’t see myself leaving in January. I wouldn’t do that to the club, to the fans.

However, Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, has ruled out the possibility Ligue 1 could be his next destination.

“There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven’t been tempted,” he added.

“If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I’ll come back in the French league.”

Hazard has appeared to be playing with more freedom this year under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, and that is backed by his stats, that show he has scored seven league goals in 12 appearances, his fastest pace of scoring since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Support for Hazard to stay has also come from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy, who has claimed that the Belgian should be paid £750,000 per week in order to entice him to stay, making him one of the highest paid players in the world.