Germany without Julian Draxler for Netherlands clash

Germany have Julian Draxler will not join their squad for their Nations League game against the Netherlands on Monday in Gelsenkirchen.

Draxler had been included by coach Joachim Low but missed their friendly win over Russia as he was granted compassionate leave.

Germany’s relegation from League A was confirmed on Friday as Netherlands won 2-0 at home against world champions France.

Nations League relegation rounds off an atrocious year for Low’s Germany, who flopped badly at Russia 2018 with a dire World Cup title defence.

Julian #Draxler will no longer be joining up with the squad.

Germany exited the tournament in the group stage having finished bottom of a section that included Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

However, Low has been boosted by Marco Reus returning to training with the team on Saturday, the playmaker having sat out the 3-0 defeat of Russia.

Borussia Dortmund captain Reus has been in inspirational form to help his team go top of the Bundesliga, scoring eight goals, including a double in a 3-2 Klassiker win at home to title rivals Bayern Munich last time out.