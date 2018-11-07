Injured Romelu Lukaku doubtful for Manchester derby

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could miss the Manchester derby at the weekend after he was not named in the squad for Wednesday’s trip to Juventus.

The 25-year-old Belgian was dropped to the bench for the match against Everton two weeks ago and then missed the win at Bournemouth because of an injury.

“He’s injured for tomorrow, I’m not sure for Sunday,” United manager Jose Mourinho said.

Lukaku has only scored four goals in 14 matches for United this season.

The last of those came in the 2-1 win at Watford on 15 September.

Following the previous Champions League game against Juventus, two weeks ago, Mourinho said that the Belgian had been lacking in confidence but that “the goals will arrive”. He was relegated to the bench for the following match, against the Toffees.

Meanwhile, right-back Antonio Valencia has returned to the squad for Wednesday’s encounter having not played since the start of October following mouth surgery.