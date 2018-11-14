James Rodriguez out for several weeks with LCL tear in knee

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez faces several weeks on the sidelines following a knee injury in training Tuesday.

The club said Rodriguez partially tore the Lateral Collateral Ligament in his left knee and requires at least 10 days of rest before undergoing treatment. A timetable for his return is unavailable.

Bad news ☹@jamesdrodriguez has suffered a partial LCL tear in his left knee and will be out of action for several weeks 🚑 Get well soon! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/psCkd2Wxd2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 14, 2018

The 27-year-old remained in Germany for the international break because his native Colombia, which is still looking for a permanent head coach, had no friendlies scheduled.

It’s more bad news for the defending Bundesliga champions, who dropped to fifth in the standings on the heels of a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Rodriguez also missed time at the beginning of this season due to an ankle issue.