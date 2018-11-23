Liverpool’s Sadio Mane signs new long-term contract

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has agreed terms on a new long-term deal at Anfield.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Southampton on a five-year contract in June 2016 for a fee of £34m.

Since then he has gone on to make 89 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring 40 goals.

“I am very happy to extend my time at Liverpool. It is a great day for me and I have made the best decision in my career,” he said.

Talks over the new deal, which is believed to run until 2023, were opened at the end of last season but have only been finalised now.

Mane was voted the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season and then scored 10 of his 20 goals last season in the Champions League as Liverpool reached the final.

He went on to play for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring once in three outings.

Mane’s deal follows similar long-term commitments by Mane’s fellow forwards Roberto Firmino, who agreed his deal in April, and Mo Salah, who signed a new contract in July.