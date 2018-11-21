Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane leave Ireland roles by mutual consent

Manager Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane have parted company with the Republic of Ireland.

The pair took over the reins in 2013 and guided the Republic to the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships.

However, they did not win a competitive game in 2018 and were relegated from Uefa Nations League Group B4.

“I thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact they had,” said Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief John Delaney.

“There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.”

O’Neill, who leaves alongside his backroom team of Keane, Steve Guppy and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh, signed a contract extension in January to remain as manager until 2020.

After their World Cup 2018 qualification hopes ended in a humiliating 5-1 home defeat by Denmark, the Republic’s inaugural Nations League campaign was plagued by poor results.

Relegation to the third tier of Uefa’s new competition came as they collected just two points, scoring only once, in four games.

The 0-0 draw against Denmark in Aarhus on Monday means O’Neill’s team has now gone four matches without scoring a goal and the Republic, ranked 33rd in the world, failed to win a competitive match in 2018.