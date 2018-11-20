Mourinho expects United to breach top four by December, hopes Martial stays

Mourinho said in pre-season that things could get difficult for United this year without reinforcements at the back. His prediction appeared to hold some truth as United lost three and drew two of their opening ten games. After woeful results against West Ham and Valencia talks emerged that Mourinho could be sacked before the January transfer window.

The comeback win against Newcastle United was a turning point. Since then, the team have produced some good football, and apart from the loss to Juventus in the Champions League results have been satisfactory too. Now Mourinho believes United are on the up again and seems confident that his side will be in the top four by the end of December.

Recent form is a good sign for punters

Many were doubtful of their chances before heading to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea back in October. But the Blues struggled in that match and United were unfortunate to get just a point out of that game. United have followed up that performance with a string of impressive games.

Optimism surrounds Old Trafford again and the punters must be rejoicing in that fact. Mourinho believes his team is finally ready to meet the challenge posed by the top four, and so long as United’s Premier League revival continues, they have all reason to be positive.

The camp is United

There were reports that Mourinho had lost the dressing room earlier in the season, that they no longer believed in him. But the manner in which the team have stuck together after going down against Newcastle and Chelsea shows that the players still want to play for the manager.

Luke Shaw, who was criticized so much by the manager, has just signed a new contract with the club. Anthony Martial has turned a corner under Mourinho and is slowly turning into one of his untouchables after it was claimed Mourinho did not trust him.

After two years of confusion it finally seems like the players are starting to buy into the manager’s ideas.

No talks of the Title yet

After 10 matches United are eighth in the league with a 9-point deficit behind the league leaders. However they are just five points off Arsenal in fourth place. Mourinho thinks that teams out of the top four should not be talking about the title.

He said, “When you are outside the top four I don’t believe you should speak about the title. When you are in the top four – which I believe we are going to be – you can look up, see the distance, see the fixtures, you can look at the situation at the moment with injuries, suspensions and form, then you can feel it.”