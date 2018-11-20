Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault over August train incident

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a train.

The 51-year-old is alleged to have committed to offence on a service from York to Durham on 20 August, British Transport Police said.

He was arrested at Durham Station and later charged with one count of sexual assault by touching.

“A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Paul Gascoigne was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year.”

Gascoigne has denied all allegations of sexual assault.