PSG sweat over Neymar and Mbappe fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

Paris St-Germain face an injury crisis after star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe went off injured playing for Brazil and France respectively in Tuesday’s round of international friendlies.

Neymar played for only six minutes as Brazil edged out Cameroon in Milton Keynes as he suffered an adductor muscle injury while taking a shot and was replaced by Everton’s Richarlison.

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that while a scan was needed to confirm the exact diagnosis, he did not think the injury to Neymar’s adductor muscle would keep him out for long.

Those thoughts were later confirmed by the player, who wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing me a quick recovery, I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Mbappe was forced off the pitch with what appeared to be a shoulder injury during the world champions’ 1-0 win over Uruguay on Tuesday.

Mbappe jumped to avoid contact with Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana and went down in pain, forcing coach Didier Deschamps to substitute him for Marseille forward Florian Thauvin.

PSG play Liverpool in Paris next week in a crucial Champions League encounter. The Parisians sit in third place in Group C with five points, one behind Liverpool and Napoli as the race for qualification hots up.