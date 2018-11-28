Robbie Keane announces retirement from football

Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane has officially confirmed he has hung up his boots days after being unveiled as part of Mick McCarthy’s management team.

The 38-year-old netted 68 goals in 146 appearances for the Boys in Green and enjoyed a decorated career that included spells at Wolves, Coventry City, Inter Milan, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur (twice), Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy, Aston Villa and most recently, ATK in India.

In a prolific club career, Keane scored 325 goals in 737 club appearances.

The Dubliner was confirmed as an assistant to McCarthy on the new Irish coaching ticket and today he has formally announced the decision to hang up his playing boots.

“From Crumlin United around the world to the likes of Milan, London and Los Angeles, I could never have imagined the path my football life would take. It has exceeded all the hopes I had as a football-mad boy growing up in Dublin,” his statement read.