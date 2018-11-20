Some ex-players bitter about England’s success, says Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney says some ex-England internationals are struggling to embrace the current side’s success under Gareth Southgate.

Rooney’s record-breaking international career finally came to an end on Thursday with his 120th cap against the U.S. national team at Wembley.

The DC United striker was a member of England’s much-vaunted ‘golden generation’, who were often criticised for failing to live up to their reputation at major tournaments.

Rooney insists he has no bitterness about how his international career panned out, but says it’s a different situation for some of his international teammates.

“I know there are some ex-players who I’ve spoken to who can’t come to terms with England doing well,” he said.

“That is wrong. I’m not like that. I’m a fan now. I want England to do well. I am proud to have played for England so many times and I always have been.

“I’ve had my time. I am happy with what I’ve contributed to the national team and I look forward now to the next few years and watching this team progress.”