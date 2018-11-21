UEFA president dismisses possibility of breakaway Super League

Proposed plans for a breakaway European Super League are “fiction” – according to the two most powerful officials in European football.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the influential European Club Association (ECA) which represents over 200 leading teams, say they are “united” – despite recently leaked documents claiming secret talks had been held over the creation of a new elite league.

“The Super League will not happen. It is in a way a fiction now or a dream,” said Ceferin.

Agnelli, who is also chairman of Juventus – one of the teams reported to be a potential founding member of the Super League – added: “I can confirm we have never seen, never discussed, never been involved in the creation of this document.

“We are fully engaged with Uefa in shaping the game going forward.”

Ceferin and Agnelli are adamant that the top clubs will stay within Uefa and that detailed talks are underway to find “solutions” – including changes to the format of the Champions League to secure a more lucrative broadcasting deal.

“We have some ideas. All I can say is that any Super League is out of the question. Participation stays. And everybody will have an opportunity to compete in every European competition,” said Ceferin.

German magazine Der Spiegel had reported earlier this month that some of the continent’s biggest clubs have been in talks about breaking free from the Champions League, and possibly their domestic leagues as well, to form a new competition.

The competition would feature 16 of Europe’s biggest sides, who have grown tired of sharing revenues with smaller clubs in their domestic leagues and the Champions League.

Arsenal, named as one of the clubs involved in these discussions, have confirmed the details of the leaks but maintain they have no intentions of abandoning the Premier League or the European competitions they particpate in.