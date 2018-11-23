Work for Nasri to do to earn a deal with West Ham

Conditional on Samir Nasri discovering full fitness, a contract with West Ham awaits him. Without a club since leaving Antalyaspor in January of this year, he is trying to get his career back on track. A doping ban, relating to a breach of WADA rules in December 2016, at which time Nasri was on loan to Sevilla, is due to finish at the end of December. In the lead – up to that date, he has been training with West Ham.

Their manager Manuel Pellegrini was in charge of Nasri at Manchester City for three seasons. In the first of those, which was 2013 – 2014, they won the English Premier League and the Capital One Cup together. On the final day of the league season, Nasri scored the first goal of a 2-0 win over West Ham to help secure the title for his team. He also played an important role in Manchester City’s Capital One Cup success since he scored in the final which they won 3 – 1 against Sunderland.

That wasn’t the first time that Nasri enjoyed success with Manchester City. The club signed him for approximately £25m in August 2011 and the next year they won the English Premier League title. By scoring five goals in 31 appearances, Nasri contributed significantly to his team’s success. It was overseen by Roberto Mancini. He was replaced as manager by Pellegrini in June 2013, which marked the beginning of the best year in Nasri’s Manchester City career.

As time progressed, the positive influence which he had previously exerted gradually waned, to such an extent that he joined Sevilla on loan in the summer of 2016. It was during that spell of Nasri’s career that he committed a doping offence which resulted in him being banned from football for 18 months. To get back into the game he needs another opportunity which Pellegrini intends to offer him.

The Chilean is well aware of Nasri’s quality since he witnessed it first hand many times at Manchester City. In 171 appearances, which is more than he made for any other club, he scored 26 goals. The final occasion on which Nasri appeared for Manchester City was as a substitute against West Ham on 28 August 2016. Since then, he has not played any great amount of football and been a loss to the game.

To rediscover his best fitness and form, a great deal of work lies ahead of Samir Nasri. He is a player with immense talent but that alone is unlikely to earn him a return to top – flight football. Amidst an English Premier League season, Pellegrini is searching for players ready to step into first – team action without any delay. As long as doubts exist over Nasri’s ability to do so, he will require to prove his fitness to earn a contract with West Ham.