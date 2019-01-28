Alvaro Morata joins Atletico Madrid from Chelsea on 18-month loan deal

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has joined Spanish club Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in July 2017 for a then club-record fee of £60m on a five-year contract.

He has made 47 Premier League appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 times.

Morata played for Atletico as a youngster before joining Real Madrid.

He had a medical in Spain on Sunday.

The move comes after Chelsea signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan last week.

His last appearance for Chelsea was against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on 5 January where he scored both goals in their 2-0 victory.