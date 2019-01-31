Anthony Martial signs contract extension at Manchester United till 2024

Anthony Martial has signed a new Manchester United contract, committing him to the club until 2024, the club has announced.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for a player who was seemingly on the verge of leaving the club last summer after publicly falling out with former manager Jose Mourinho.

However, he has been in fine goalscoring form this season, with 10 goals in all competitions so far, and the renewed attacking verve United have shown under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has seen him among several in the squad to play with more freedom.

Of the new deal, Martial said: “I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

“I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away.”