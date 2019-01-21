Arsenal confirm departure of recruitment guru Mislintat

Sven Mislintat, Arsenal’s Head of Recruitment, will leave the club on February 8, the club confirmed on Monday.

There had been widespread speculation that Mislintat was set to leave after deciding his future lay away from the Emirates Stadium.

Mislintat only joined the club in November 2017 and had spoken about remaining in north London “for a decade”, but departs after just 16 months at the club.

“It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change,” Mislintat told the club website.

“I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”