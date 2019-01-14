Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi joins Sevilla in cut-price deal

Sevilla have signed Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi for a fee of €1.05m (£937,000).

The 23-year-old’s Barca contract was due to expire at the end of the season, allowing their La Liga rivals Sevilla to sign him on a cut-price deal.

After confirming his departure, Barcelona said: “The club would like to thank Munir El Haddadi for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Munir made 56 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 12 goals for the club. During his time at the Nou Camp, Munir won two La Liga titles, one Champions League and the Copa del Rey. He has won one international cap for Spain, in September 2014.