Barcelona sign Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo on loan deal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of former Portsmouth and Tottenham midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former Ghana international has joined from Serie A club Sassuolo in a £1.8m deal which includes an option to buy for £7.1m in the summer.

Boateng, who joined Portsmouth from Spurs in 2009 before going on to sign for AC Milan a year later was presented to the media on Tuesday morning.

Boateng’s arrival at the Nou Camp marks his return to La Liga, after featuring for Las Palmas in the 2016/17 season where he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances.

The Ghanaian faced a backlash from Barcelona fans on social media as an old video resurfaced where he said he would have liked to play with Real Madrid rather than the Catalans if he had the choice.