Chelsea complete Gonzalo Higuain loan signing from Juventus

Chelsea have signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy him for £31.3m.

The Blues also have the option to extend the Argentine’s loan deal until June 2020 for £15.6m.

Higuain, 31, spent the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan, scoring eight goals in 22 games.

“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it,” said Higuain.

“It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.”

As the deal was not completed before Wednesday’s midday deadline, he cannot play in Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

The striker played under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri while at Napoli in 2015-16, equalling the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 goals.