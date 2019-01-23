Chelsea complete Gonzalo Higuain loan signing from Juventus

Aanu Adeoye

Chelsea have signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy him for £31.3m.

The Blues also have the option to extend the Argentine’s loan deal until June 2020 for £15.6m.

Higuain, 31, spent the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan, scoring eight goals in 22 games.

“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it,” said Higuain.

“It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.”

As the deal was not completed before Wednesday’s midday deadline, he cannot play in Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

The striker played under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri while at Napoli in 2015-16, equalling the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 goals.

