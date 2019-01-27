Chelsea’s Victor Moses joins Fenerbahce on extended loan deal

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has completed his loan move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Moses has signed an 18-month loan deal after arriving in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to five appearances this season, with his only start coming in September’s EFL Cup win at Liverpool.

Moses arrived at Stamford Bridge from Wigan for £9m in 2012 and has scored 18 goals in 128 games.

Since joining Chelsea, the former Nigeria international has had loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

Fenerbahce have surprisingly struggled this in the Turkish Super Lig where they sit in 16th place.