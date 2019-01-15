David Wagner and Huddersfield part company by ‘mutual consent’

David Wagner has left his role as Huddersfield manager by mutual consent with the club bottom of the league.

The German, 47, took over as Terriers boss in November 2015 and led them to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 via the Championship play-offs.

Huddersfield were one of the favourites for relegation last season but Wagner guided them to a 16th-place finish.

However, they have struggled this term and are eight points from safety after taking 11 points from 22 games.

Town chairman Dean Hoyle called it a “sad day”, adding that Wagner’s achievements over the past three and a half years had surpassed his “wildest expectations” and make him one of the greats of the club.

David Wagner has departed his role as Head Coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the Board of Directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the Club.

Hoyle said: “We took this club to the highest position it has held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever.

“His achievements will rightly put him up there in Huddersfield Town history alongside great names like Herbert Chapman and Mick Buxton; legendary managers who changed the face of this club.

“As I have said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently, David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management.

“We discussed making that change immediately, but he also made it clear he would give his all for the rest of this season before departing in the summer if we preferred.

“We all felt that David staying at the club until the end of the season was best, but we’ve kept discussions open and we all now feel that the time is right to part ways.

“I know the term ‘mutual consent’ is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision. David has a real, genuine love for this club and, like me, his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for Huddersfield Town.”

Wagner’s last game in charge was Saturday’s goalless draw at fellow relegation candidates Cardiff, when the visitors were denied a late penalty.