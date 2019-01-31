Denis Suarez joins Arsenal on loan from Barcelona

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan until the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old arrives with an option to buy for the north London club, should manager Unai Emery decide he wants to retain the Spaniard beyond the summer.

Suarez played under Arsenal manager Unai Emery during a loan spell at Sevilla.

Finally, the notification you’ve all been waiting for 😉 Welcome to Arsenal, @DenisSuarez6 👋#HolaDenis 🔴 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2019

“We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us,” Emery said.

“He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla.

“He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”