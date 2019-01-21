Diego Simeone agrees contract extension with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has agreed to a one-year contract renewal at the club that will see him stay until the end of 2020-21 season, according to reports in Spain.

The Argentine’s current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was due to expire at the end of next season but the 48-year-old has now put pen to paper on a new deal to end speculation about his immediate future, according to Diario AS.

The Spanish sports daily also report Simeone’s extension is part of a restructuring of the playing squad with the imminent arrival of Alvaro Morata from Chelsea this week.

Atletico are currently five points behind Barcelona in the Spanish league standings but they are unbeaten in their last 17 league matches.

Simeone replaced Gregorio Manzano in the position midway through the 2011-12 campaign and has led Atleti to several honours including the LaLiga title, the Europa League and two Champions League finals.