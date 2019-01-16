Harry Kane out for at least six weeks with ankle injury

Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane will be out for at least six weeks following an ankle injury picked up in the weekend’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

“Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday’s match,” a club statement read.

“He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March.”

Spurs’ defeat to United on Sunday was a significant blow to their title hopes with the club now in third place, nine points behind table-topping Liverpool.

And Kane’s absence will be an arguably bigger hit to Pochettino’s side, with the 25-year-old in the midst of another prolific campaign and Heung-min Son currently on international duty at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Kane is the joint top scorer in the Premier League this season with 14 goals, level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah.

The England captain is now set to miss crucial fixtures including the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Chelsea and both legs of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.