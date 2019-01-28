Inter confirm Ivan Perisic transfer request amid Arsenal interest

Ivan Perisic has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to Arsenal after Internazionale rejected the Premier League side’s attempt to sign him on loan.

The Croatia international has emerged as Unai Emery’s key target for the January transfer window, with Arsenal having already seen an offer turned down to take the 29-year-old on loan until the end of the season with a €40m option to buy.

It is believed Inter are minded to allow Perisic leave but only if they can get a permanent deal done this month.

“Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him,” said Inter’s director, Giuseppe Marotta.

“We will see in the coming days. We will listen to the request of Perisic. He has put in a transfer request; we must try to satisfy him but also respect the value of him.”