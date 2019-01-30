Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini agrees terms with Chinese club

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed personal terms with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng with a view to moving before the January window closes, according to reports.

United are refusing to say whether a fee has been agreed for the Belgium player, who signed a new deal in 2018.

Fellaini, 31, was the first major signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, joining for £27.5m on deadline day in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Chinese transfer window closes on 28 February.

Fellaini signed a fresh two-year contract at Old Trafford last June but has never won over the United fans despite regularly being selected by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho.