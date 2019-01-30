Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini agrees terms with Chinese club

Aanu Adeoye

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed personal terms with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng with a view to moving before the January window closes, according to reports.

United are refusing to say whether a fee has been agreed for the Belgium player, who signed a new deal in 2018.

Fellaini, 31, was the first major signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, joining for £27.5m on deadline day in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Chinese transfer window closes on 28 February.

Fellaini signed a fresh two-year contract at Old Trafford last June but has never won over the United fans despite regularly being selected by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho.

Related posts

Leave a Comment