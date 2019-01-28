Monaco sign Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid

Monaco have completed the signing of forward Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

Martins has struggled for game time with the La Liga side, making only 12 appearances under manager Diego Simeone since joining them from Sporting Lisbon last July.

Martins scored 13 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last term.

He represented his country from U18 to U23 levels before making his full senior debut against Andorra in September 2016 and he has since gone on to earn 21 caps.

Newcastle were said to be interested in the Portuguese international but he has opted for a move to the Ligue 1 side who suspended manager Thierry Henry last week.