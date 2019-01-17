Mousa Dembele joins Chinese side Guangzhou R&F from Tottenham

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sell Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old Belgium international had not played for Tottenham since November due to an ankle injury and had been chasing a move to China since the summer.

Tottenham made the decision to allow Dembele to leave now so they receive a transfer fee, with the player’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of @mousadembele, subject to international clearance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2019

Spurs had also accepted an offer from Beijing Sinobo, but the midfielder has opted for a move to Guangzhou, who finished 10th in the Chinese Super League last year.

Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 and played 250 times for the club, scoring ten goals, including on his debut against Norwich.