Neymar ruled out of PSG’s Champions League tie with Manchester United

Neymar will miss both legs of Paris St-Germain’s Champions League tie against Manchester United after being ruled out for 10 weeks with a broken metatarsal.

The Brazil forward suffered the injury in a 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday, 23 January.

The French champions say they have opted for a “conservative treatment”.

PSG travel to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 tie on 12 February, with the return on 6 March.

In a statement, the Ligue 1 side said: “Paris St-Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr.’s right foot.

“After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal.”

They also said that Neymar “agreed” with the decision and “is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks”.

The club added: “Paris St-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.”