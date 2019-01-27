Paris Saint-Germain complete Leandro Paredes signing

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Chelsea target Leandro Paredes from Zenit Saint Petersburg for a fee believed to be £35m.

Chelsea were understood to have agreed a deal in principle for the 24-year-old Argentina international earlier in the window as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who has joined Monaco.

Paredes has now chosen to join PSG who were keen to bolster their midfield with a specialist defensive midfielder as they prepare for a push for the Champions League title.

Paredes joined Zenit from Roma for £20m in 2017 and scored seven goals in 43 games for the Russian side.

He’s been capped nine times by Argentina since his debut in 2017.