Pochettino rules out move for Rossi as Italian looks to prove fitness

Following reports on Thursday linking Giuseppe Rossi with a move to Tottenham, Coach Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out a move for the Italian-American in his weekly press conference.

After being asked about the reports, Pochettino said: “There are many names that appear in every transfer window. I think he is another name to add on the list but it is only a rumour. We have not considered him.”

The Spurs manager will be without star striker Harry Kane for up to 10 matches with an ankle injury, while Heung-Min Son will miss part of February at least while on international duty with South Korea.

Rossi, 31, has struggled with injury for much of his career, and is currently training with his first professional club, Manchester United – manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to Sky Sports earlier in the week urging clubs to take a look at the striker with a view to signing him: “We are not going to sign Giuseppe, I don’t think – He’s training well with us, he looks sharp. He’s looking for a job and a club, so he’s probably going to stay another week with us unless someone takes him.”

Rossi has not made more than 20 league starts in a season since 2010-11 with Villarreal, even if he did enjoy a season with Fiorentina where he netted 16 league goals in 19 starts. Spells with Levante, Celta Vigo and Genoa ultimately proved fruitless.

Rossi told Associated Press: “I’m just taking it, really, day by day, I don’t want to go too far out, in thinking what might happen or what’s going to happen – I’m enjoying my moment now.

“I’m training with Manchester United, I’m training with the best players in the world, and it’s a privilege. So like I say, taking it day by day, and again whatever happens… happens and I’ll deal with it whenever I get phone calls or don’t get phone calls.”

Rossi, back in November revealed to Pro Soccer USA that he was also open to a move to the MLS, in particular to the New York Red Bulls or New York City: “Coming home and playing home would be something amazing. It would be something amazing because this area in New Jersey is in my blood. I would love to be a part of the soccer culture that is around this area – the New Jersey/New York area – obviously, it takes two to tango, am I right? I would love to sit down to talk.”