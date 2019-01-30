Sandro Wagner leaves Bayern Munich to join Tianjin Teda

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has left the club on a free transfer to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in an £11m move in December 2017 and scored eight goals as they won the Bundesliga title last season.

Sandro #Wagner verlässt den #FCBayern und wechselt mit sofortiger Wirkung zu Tianjin Teda in die chinesische Super League. Danke für alles und viel Erfolg in China, Sandro! Zur Presseerklärung ➡ https://t.co/sR6uZeZofB pic.twitter.com/1HnPexeLXu — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 30, 2019

Wagner has struggled for game time this season as the firm second choice behind Robert Lewandowski, with just one start in the league and no goals scored.

He will join fellow German and former Hertha Berlin team-mate Felix Bastians, while German coach Uli Stielike is currently in charge at the club.