Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp win Premier League December awards

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and defender Virgil van Dijk have both won Premier League awards for December.

Klopp has landed the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award after guiding Liverpool to seven wins from seven matches in December, ensuring the Reds started 2019 top of the table.

Liverpool earned victories over city rivals Everton and Burnley in the first week of December, following that up with wins against Bournemouth, Manchester United, Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal.

“It’s nice, the icing on the cake,” said Klopp upon receiving his award. “It was a very successful but difficult month.

“Each game felt like the most important one of the season. It was unbelievable. The intensity was massive but that’s what made it a special month.

“With the group I have here, if you can mix up the potential of the group with the best attitude you can get, you get quality. That’s what we did in December.”

They scored 22 goals in December but their defensive record was arguably more impressive as Liverpool’s back-line conceded just three goals.

Key to that defensive stability was towering center-back Van Dijk, who has been named as December’s Premier League Player of the Month.

A defender has not won the player-of-the-month award since March 2013, when Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen won the award.

Van Dijk won the accolade ahead of team-mate Mohamed Salah, Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, West Ham’s Felipe Anderson and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

The Dutchman has been an ever-present for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and has only failed to complete 90 minutes on one occasion – when he was substituted in a 3-0 win over former club Southampton in September.