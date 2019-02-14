Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey miss out on BATE trip

Arsenal midfielders Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey have not been included in the squad to face BATE Borisov in their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

Ozil has returned to full training after recovering from illness but has not travelled to Belarus for the match.

Ramsey, who on Monday signed a £400k a week deal to join Juventus in the summer, misses out with a knee injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka are back after missing Saturday’s Premier League win over Huddersfield.

Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos is still absent because of an ankle injury despite returning to training.

“The players we didn’t bring in the squad were because Aaron Ramsey did not train with us and Sokratis only started training on Tuesday and Wednesday, and I don’t think it’s enough,” said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

“Mesut is the same. Aubameyang, after he was sick, trained this week, and I think he’s OK for the match.”