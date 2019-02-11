Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey agrees massive wage deal to join Juventus in the summer

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed a mammoth £400,000 a-week deal with Italian champions Juventus, according to a BBC report.

“The 28-year-old has agreed a four-year contract that will see him join the Italian champions as a free agent, ending his 11-year spell with Arsenal.

“Ramsey passed a two-part medical in January, having picked Juve following talks with a host of European clubs.

“He will be the highest-earning British player ever based on basic salary.

“The Wales international’s Arsenal contract expires on 30 June and the Gunners will receive no fee when he leaves,” the report said.

Ramsey was due to agree a contract extension with Arsenal until the club mysteriously rescinded their offer to him earlier this season.