Chelsea fans turn on Sarri as manager clings onto job after FA Cup exit

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is under pressure from the fans after the club exited the FA Cup in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Sarri has overseen a poor run of form from the Blues which has seen them lose three of their last four games – with their only wins coming against Malmo and Premier League basement side Huddersfield.

The Blues have been on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Bournemouth and a 6-0 hammering by Manchester City last weekend.

And the frustration from the stands over the abysmal results saw Blues fans’ annoyance boil over during the second half against United.

They started with a cry of “You don’t know what you’re doing” before launching a chant of “F**k Sarri-ball, F**k Sarri-ball, F**k Sarri-ball, F**k Sarri-ball.”

The fans also chanted “You’re getting sacked in the morning.”

Sarri will be hoping for a better atmosphere on Sunday at Wembley when his side play City in the Capital One Cup final.