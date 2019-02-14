Declan Rice switches international allegiance to England from Ireland

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has pledged his international future to England.

Rice, 20, has won three senior Republic of Ireland caps, all in friendlies, having played for his grandparents’ country since under-16 level.

In August the Londoner said he needed time to decide his future, as winning a competitive cap for the Republic would have tied him to the country.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” he said.

Rice, who has made 59 appearances for West Ham, has excelled this season in a defensive midfield role for the Hammers.