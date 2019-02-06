Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid move yet again

Eden Hazard has once again fuelled rumours of a departure from Chelsea after revealing a “decision” regarding his future had been made, with Real Madrid thought to be his preferred destination.

“I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision,” Hazard told the French radio station RMC.

The interview was originally recorded two months ago as part of a documentary about his career, but it was only released this week.

Speculation over Hazard’s future has been rife with the player admitting in November over a conflict in whether to stay at the Blues or joining the reigning European champions.

Hazard’s contract expires in June 2020 and talks over a new deal have not progressed.