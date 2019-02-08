Emiliano Sala’s body identified by HM Coroner following plane crash

The body recovered from the plane wreckage on the sea bed of the English Channel has been identified as Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson have been missing since the plane they were flying in lost contact with Air Traffic Control on Monday, January 21.

The Piper Malibu aircraft was found on the seabed of the English Channel on Sunday morning – and a body was recovered from the wreckage on Wednesday.

A Dorset Police statement on Thursday night read: “The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.

“The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police.