Inter Milan strip Mauro Icardi of club captaincy

Inter Milan have stripped Mauro Icardi of the club captaincy as the player’s uneasy relationship with the club continues.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has been appointed as the new club captain.

The Club can confirm that Samir #Handanovic is the new Inter captain.#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) February 13, 2019

Confirmation of the news was tweeted by the official club Twitter account on Wednesday, in what is an unexpected turn of events.

It comes after a turbulent few months for player and club, with the Argentine striker yet to sign a new contract at San Siro.

Icardi has scored nine goals in 13 games but has not found the back of the net in his last seven league appearances – his worst spell since joining the club in 2013.

Handanovic has made 275 appearances for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Udinese in 2012.