Jadon Sancho delays Dortmund’s London flight after forgetting passport

Borussia Dortmund’s flight to London for their Champions League encounter against Tottenham on Wednesday was delayed after England winger Jadon Sancho forgot his passport.

The 18-year-old realised his mistake when he arrived at the airport and needed to return home.

Dortmund have arrived in England and will train at Wembley on Tuesday before the first leg of the last-16 tie.

The 18-year-old has been in better form on the pitch this season, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances.

Sancho scored the first as Dortmund drew 3-3 with Hoffenheim on Saturday.