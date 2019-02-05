Jose Mourinho accepts suspended prison sentence for tax fraud

Jose Mourinho has been given a one-year suspended prison sentence and agreed to pay a €2.2m (£1.9m) fine after admitting tax fraud while he was coach of Real Madrid.

The former Manchester United manager appeared at Madrid’s provincial court on Tuesday, where he confirmed a plea deal over charges that he had defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of €3.3m by failing to declare revenues from image rights in 2011 and 2012.

Prosecutors had accused Mourinho, 56, of using offshore companies in Ireland, the British Virgin Islands and New Zealand to conceal his earnings while resident in Spain.

He is the latest high-profile football personality to strike a deal with Spanish authorities after stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi paid hefty fines and received suspended two-year sentences for tax fraud in recent months.