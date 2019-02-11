Jose Mourinho to host Champions League show on Russian channel RT

Manchester United’s ex-manager José Mourinho is to host his own show on Russian TV channel RT, formerly known as Russia Today, the station says.

Mourinho, 56, will provide analysis of Champions League games in the fortnightly football programme.

“I’m going to talk about football on RT. What else did you think I was going to do?” he says in a promotional video.

Mourinho worked as a pundit for the Moscow-based RT network during the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia.

He has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United in December after two years at Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s new show on the Russian state-funded broadcaster is called On the Touchline with José Mourinho. It is due to begin on 7 March.