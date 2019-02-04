Liverpool’s Joe Gomez to have surgery on leg fracture

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is to have an operation on the leg fracture he sustained against Burnley in December.

The England center-back, 21, was taken off after 23 minutes following a challenge with Clarets captain Ben Mee.

He was initially ruled out for up to six weeks and is expected to feature again this season – but Liverpool have put no timescale on his recovery.

“Obviously being out for longer than we’d first hoped for is hard to swallow,” said Gomez.

Gomez had made 18 appearances for the Premier League leaders before suffering the injury on 5 December.

“It’s a blow for the boy and for us – because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.