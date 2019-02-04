Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for January

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the PFA’s Player of the Month award for January.

The Egyptian international scored three goals in four games – including a brace against Crystal Palace at Anfield in a 4-3 win.

His other goal for the Reds came in a 1-0 away win at Brighton as Salah’s penalty settled the game in the visitors’ favour.

The 26-year-old was also voted Player of the Month for December by fans after the talisman scored five goals.

Fans will be hoping the forward can continue his fine form as Jurgen Klopp’s team seek to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.