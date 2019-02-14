Loftus-Cheek and Alonso to miss Chelsea’s Malmo tie

Chelsea will be without the services of left-back Marcos Alonso and the midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek when they take on Swedish side Malmo in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

Left-back Alonso has been rested by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri with Emerson Palmieri likely to deputise.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek has suffered a recurrence of a back problem.

Malmo have not played a competitive game since the Europa League group stage ended in December, as the Swedish league runs from April until November.