Manchester clubs drawn apart in FA Cup last eight

Manchester rivals United and City have been drawn apart in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

United defeated holders Chelsea in Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie and will face Wolves at the Molineaux.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at Championship side Swansea City, with Millwall – another second-tier side – at home to Brighton.

Watford host Crystal Palace in the other last-eight tie.

The quarter-final games will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton