Manchester United confirm Marouane Fellaini exit to China

Marouane Fellaini has left Manchester United to join Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng on a permanent deal.

Fellaini, 31, travelled to China on Thursday to discuss personal terms – having already undergone a medical – after the two clubs reached an agreement in principle.

The midfielder has been at Old Trafford since being signed from Everton by David Moyes in 2013 and was an important figure during Jose Mourinho’s reign.

Huge thank you to everyone I have worked with during my time @ManUtd. I have made some great friends and wish them and the club every success for the future #manchesterunited

Fellaini was rewarded over the summer with a new contract which is set to run until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The Belgium international leaves United after five and a half years having won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League. He scored 22 goals in 177 appearances.