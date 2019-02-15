Manchester United hit with twin blows with Lingard and Martial injuries

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will both be out for between two and three weeks due to injury.

Both players had to be substituted during Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and neither will be available for Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Chelsea.

But Alexis Sánchez – who reportedly picked up a knock after colliding with the linesman before he even came on the pitch in mid-week – is in contention to play.