Manchester United hit with UEFA charge over Di Maria bottle incident

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA after a section of their supporters threw objects towards Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

Former United player Di Maria was jeered by the home supporters right from the start of the match, having endured an underwhelming spell at the club in the 2014-15 season.

It was his first return to Old Trafford since leaving for France in 2015 and he went on to have a major impact, setting up both PSG goals as they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Prior to the goals, Di Maria was waiting to take a corner in the first half and several bottles were thrown in his direction – the Argentine reacting by picking one up and pretending to drink from it.